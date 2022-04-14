‘Carjacked, robbed and brutally beaten’ near Chinatown, man remains in coma, his family says

A 61-year-old man who was beaten, “left for dead” and reportedly found by city street cleaners last week after a carjacking has suffered a severe and career-ending brain injury, according to his family and police.

The man, identified as Jin Yut Lew by his family, was found bleeding from the head on a sidewalk in the 2500 block of South Princeton Avenue when officers responded to an EMS call April 7, according to Officer Jose Lemus-Cortez, a spokesman for Chicago police.

The victim, who was unidentified at that time, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, said Lemus-Cortez. Two days later, police went back to the hospital because a witness had identified Lew, whose car had been reported stolen.

Donations for Lew, who worked as a chef, had reached more than $54,000 as of Thursday afternoon, according to a GoFundMe site organized by two of his sons, Alford and Richard.

“Our father was carjacked, robbed, brutally beaten and left for dead near Chinatown. He was attacked repeatedly with a blunt object to the head and face and was left lying on the ground,” according to a message on the posting.

“He was found by street cleaners who reported the incident to the police and an ambulance brought him to the hospital. He required immediate brain surgery and was diagnosed with severe brain trauma which led to swelling and internal bleeding,” the message said.

Lew, who immigrated to the US in the early 1980s and has worked to support his family here and in China, remains in a coma, and doctors says he say suffer permanent brain damage, according to the site.

“As a father, he provided all he could to ensure my brother and I got a good education. In the Chinese restaurant community, he was a well-respected head chef who over 40 years gave many new immigrants their first starts and trained them in his kitchen,” the site said.

“With this injury, his work in the kitchen will likely be over. The road to recovery will be long and we are asking for help to assist with the medical bills, physical therapy, and home care that this tragic incident will incur,” the message said.

Area 1 detectives are investigating but no arrests had been made as of Thursday, according to Lemus-Cortez.

According to police data, carjackings in the city during the first quarter of 2022 were up slightly over the same period a year ago. There were more than 1,800 reported carjackings in 2021, according to the data, triple the number seen just two years earlier.