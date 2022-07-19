Carjacker who had three pending car theft charges sentenced to 63 months

A 25-year-old man who had three car theft cases pending in February when he carjacked a Honda — restealing the vehicle from the owner who had just recovered it — and then led police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to more than five years in prison.

Jordan Lee Brooks pleaded guilty July 8 in Kitsap County Superior Court to first-degree robbery and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle for the carjacking. Prosecutors added a “special allegation” to the eluding charge for endangering others in the chase.

Prior to robbing the owner of the Honda on Feb. 14 and leading police on the 10-mile chase to Bremerton, Brooks was out of jail facing three separate felony possession of a stolen vehicle charges starting in November 2021. He pleaded guilty to those counts as well.

The sentences for the stolen vehicles were less than the 63-month sentence for the carjacking and will be served concurrently.

The carjacking was reported at about 10:35 p.m. at the Poulsbo Safeway, where the owner drove after being notified that police had located his stolen Honda Civic at Central Market, according to court documents.

While refueling at Safeway, Brooks and a woman accosted him, with Brooks claiming the car was his.

“They were yelling at him that he had their car at which point the male suspect grabbed (the victim) out of the driver’s seat and threw him to the ground and placed him in a headlock,” an officer wrote in court documents.

When the man stood back up Brooks punched him in the face, jumped into the driver’s seat and dragged the man behind the car for 30 feet, according to court documents.

The man sustained injuries to his face, both hands, and his lower back from being dragged, officers wrote in court documents.

A Kitsap County sheriff’s deputy spotted the Honda southbound on Highway 3 and began a pursuit. During the chase, the Honda reached speeds of 110 mph on the highway and while on county and city roads drove into oncoming lanes.

Brooks eventually stopped near the Manette Bridge In Bremerton and tried to run on foot before being captured.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Car thief who led 10-mile chase to Bremerton gets 5 years in prison