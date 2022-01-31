Carjacker who stole vehicle from employee at Burleson school campus in custody: police

A carjacker took a vehicle from a Burleson elementary employee Monday morning at the school campus, but he was arrested just minutes later after a brief pursuit and foot chase, police said.

Minutes before the carjacking, Burleson police received a 911 call from a person who reported that a man had confronted a delivery truck driver while trying to obtain a vehicle.

Burleson police identified the suspect as Shad Allen King of Austin.

Burleson police were alerted to the carjacking at about 7:15 a.m. Monday at North Joshua Elementary, 100 S. Ranchway Drive in Burleson. The school is in the Joshua school district, but the campus is in Burleson.

A staff member at the school told Burleson police about being approached by a suspect who took the vehicle and drove away. No other staff members or students were involved in the incident.

Minutes later, Burleson police observed the vehicle at Wilshire Boulevard and Elk Drive, and they attempted a traffic stop. The suspect drove away.

The suspect, later identified as King, pulled into a driveway in the 4600 block of East Renfro Street and fled on foot. King was later arrested after a brief foot chase by deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Alvarado police also assisted Burleson police in the pursuit.

Burleson police said the carjacking was an isolated incident and there was no reason to believe the suspect targeted the school.

The 39-year-old Austin man was in the Mansfield Jail on Monday.