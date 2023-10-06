Carjackers Who Couldn't Drive Manual Car Shot by Car Owner, Police Say

A gunfight erupted between carjackers and a car owner in San Antonio Thursday morning leaving one of the alleged thieves wounded in the head, police say. The suspects were apparently unable to steal the car they targeted due to struggles with its manual transmission.

The car owner and the other person they were with were approached by a pair of suspects on their way out of a bar at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, a spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department told Road & Track. The alleged carjackers then demanded they leave their vehicle and hand over their keys at gunpoint. The victims complied, giving their keys over to one of the suspects. One of the suspects then slunk into the driver’s seat of the vehicle, but quickly realized the vehicle featured a manual transmission. Unable to operate an old-school standard, the thief immediately exited the victim’s vehicle before returning to their own ride, which was occupied by the second suspect.



One of the suspects began to open fire on the failed robbery targets shortly after returning to their vehicle, police say. The victims then returned fire on the suspects, ultimately striking one of them with a grazing wound to the head. This ended the gunfight, with the suspects fleeing the location.

Police later received a call from one of the suspects, who claimed to have been in an accident in the downtown area. Upon their investigation into the call, officers determined that the suspect’s injuries had actually come from the aforementioned robbery attempt and shooting. The suspect was then taken to a local hospital for treatment, and was later booked by proxy for aggravated robbery.

The investigation itself is still active, with no further details available to the public at this time. There is no word on the type of manual-equipped vehicle that was involved.

There’s been a saying about manual transmissions acting as anti-theft devices for a long time. While there has always been some truth to the fact that many Americans simply don’t know how to use a clutch pedal, it isn’t very often that it ends up saving your ride. Or leading to a gunfight.

You Might Also Like