Carjackers’ Plan Foiled Because They Can't Drive Stick

From Popular Mechanics

Two teenagers allegedly attempted to carjack a man in Toronto on November 28, but neither could drive a car with a manual transmission, so they fled the scene without the car.

The boys, 15 and 17 years old, are headed to court to face multiple charges.

Just another reason why we should #SavetheManuals.

If you’re going to get into the business of carjacking, learning to drive a manual might be step number one.

A story on Canada's CP24 news website reports that a pair of teenagers attempted to carjack a man in Toronto on November 28, robbing him at gunpoint and taking his keys to get away in his car. Upon arriving at his car, they realized that getting the car into gear would be a bit of an issue for them.

The boys allegedly attacked the man from behind after following him from his car through a parking lot on York University's campus. They pressed a gun up to him and took his keys, phone, and some cash, then headed back to his car to steal it and drive away from the scene of the crime. But that ultimately didn't happen because neither of the potential carjackers knew how to drive a stick.

One can only imagine the conversation when the guys had to admit to each other that they didn't know how to drive the car. At that point, they fled the scene but were later found by police. The 15- and 17-year-old suspects are now facing a slew of charges—not to mention popular ridicule, such as the Toronto Sun newspaper's headline calling them "Stick Shift Simpletons."

Turns out the owner of the Volkswagen Jetta GLI in VW’s "Theft" commercial from earlier this year who doesn't lock his car, because "it’s a stick shift," has a pretty valid point.

