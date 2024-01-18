Carjackers rob food delivery driver at gunpoint

A food delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint earlier this week in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities announced.

The Jan. 15 incident occurred just before 10 p.m. at the corner of 10th Street and Plymouth Avenue, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

After he had picked food for delivery, the victim told police he noticed he was being followed by a vehicle described as a black, newer model SUV that ultimately cut him off and blocked his path.

“Two suspects exited the vehicle and, at gunpoint, ordered the victim to exit his vehicle and patted him down, taking his wallet and his car keys,” police said, adding that two other suspects stayed inside the black SUV.

The armed suspects, described as Hispanic males 20-25 years old, also took the victim’s white 2013 Hyundai Sonata, which has still not been recovered.

No description was available for the two suspects that remained in the SUV.

L.A. Deputy who walked in on armed robbery at 7-Eleven speaks out

The investigation into the carjacking and robbery is ongoing and detectives are searching for security camera footage in the area that may have captured the suspects’ vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact LAPD Wilshire Robbery Det. A. Aguayo at 213-922-8215. Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.