Carjackers Strike At Shopping Center In Woodbury: Police

WOODBURY, MN — A woman was forced to run to safety at a nearby business after carjackers targeted her Wednesday evening in the parking lot of the Woodbury Lakes shopping center, according to police.

Woodbury police said they were called around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to a carjacking at the shopping center, where two men reportedly parked their SUV next to a woman as soon as she got out of her vehicle and demanded her keys and purse.

One of the men kept his hand in his pocket and implied he had a weapon, police said.

The woman ran to a business at the shopping center, and the two men drove away in the SUV and the woman’s 2014 white Jeep Cherokee, which has a Minnesota license number of NKU703, according to police.

Police said they believe the men arrived in a silver Nissan Rogue with a Minnesota license number of 0054CD, which was stolen in a carjacking in St. Louis Park.

Woodbury police are asking residents to call 911 if they see either vehicle.

The department also said an unoccupied vehicle was stolen Tuesday after it was left running in a driveway, urging residents to “be mindful of leaving running cars unattended.”

Two 13-year-old boys were arrested Sunday after officers chased a stolen car on I-94, and police allege at least one was also involved in a car theft Saturday afternoon in Woodbury.



Woodbury police said they were called around 1 p.m. Saturday after a resident's car was stolen from the city's Seasons neighborhood. The resident said they were unloading groceries when a teen calmly approached their car, jumped in and started to drive away, police said.

The resident hung onto the door for a short while before letting go, but they did not suffer serious injuries, police said. The stolen Kia was later found in St. Paul, according to police.

This article originally appeared on the Woodbury Patch