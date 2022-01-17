Carjacking arrest near Orlando leads to confession of previous murder

A 33-year-old man arrested Sunday soon after allegedly razor slashing a carjacking victim subsequently confessed to killing a person a week ago, according to investigators, providing a grisly narrative of stalking, illegal drugs and attack with a chunk of asphalt.

Alexander Acs, 33, identified as transient, rode with detectives to direct them to an apartment on Rio Grande Avenue south of Orlando city limits and west of Orange Blossom Trail to find a body too decomposed to identify, the Orange County Sheriff’s office reported Monday afternoon.

The sheriffs’ reported was accompanied by the arrest affidavit for Acs, which states that he told an investigator that he “intends to plead guilty to the murder and hopes to receive the death penalty.”

Acs is accused of a trail of violence that began with his arrival in Orlando Jan. 7 to find a former girlfriend who pressed charges against him in Hillsborough County, according to the affidavit, which didn’t not describe the nature of those charges.

The affidavit is redacted, making it difficult to fully follow the sequence of events as presents allegations that Acs, through a ride-share driver, was able to stay at the apartment of a person not identified other than as a “him.”

Acs slept at the apartment and purchased narcotics “Molly” and marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office summary of his confession. Acs grew agitated with the man in several instances. On Jan. 11, Acs brought a “large piece of asphalt” into the apartment, and, though the man put up a “little bit of a fight,” hit him over the head.

After the man begged for his life, Acs tied him with a charger cord, stuffed a sock into his mouth, unsuccessfully searched the home for a gun, and finally hit the victim “approximately two additional times,” the affidavit states.

The affividavit goes on to describe that Acs dragged the body into a bedroom, covered it with clothes turned the air condition to its lowest setting and doused the home with lighter fluid in “an effort to cover the smell…decomposing body would eventually give off.”

Story continues

Afterward, the sheriff’s office said in the affidavit, Acs “wandered Orlando, sleeping in the woods,” attempting to track a male friend of his former girlfriend.

On Sunday, Acs “attempted to contact the male friend, which ultimately resulted in the carjacking situation” near Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard about a mile east of The Mall at Millenia.

In their response to an emergency call for the carjacking, deputies found and arrested Acs. He was charged Monday with first-degree murder, with the sheriff’s office expecting to add charges of attempted murder, robbery and carjacking.

The carjacking victim is expected to survive and the murder victim’s identity will be released when verified, the sheriff’s office stated.

kspear@orlandosentinel.com