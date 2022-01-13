Carjacking Attempt Foiled By Edina Business Owner: Police

EDINA, MN — An Edina business owner stopped a carjacking Wednesday after two men demanded keys from a woman nearby, according to police.

A woman was getting out of her car around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 7700 block of Computer Avenue when a man parked next to her and demanded her keys, the Edina Police Department said.

The woman asked to get her purse, then ran toward a business as a second man chased her, police said.

The owner of a business in the area saw the woman running and chased the man back to a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse that was stolen in a carjacking in Richfield earlier Wednesday, according to police.

The two men fled the area in the car, which was later found in St. Louis Park, the Edina Police Department said.

No one was hurt in the attempted carjacking in Edina, police said.

Wednesday's attempted carjacking is at the latest in a string of similar crimes in recent weeks.

Three teens are facing charges after prosecutors alleged they were involved in attempted carjackings Dec. 9 in Edina and St. Louis Park.

A man and three teenage girls were arrested Jan. 7 after Edina police alleged they were involved in an attempted carjacking and aggravated robbery in the city earlier that day.

