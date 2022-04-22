Carjacking chase in excess of 100 mph in Collier County leads to arrest in Lee County

A Naples man speeding through a Collier County construction zone led deputies on a chase before carjacking another car and fleeing into Lee County on Wednesday,

Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded Thursday to South Tamiami Trail near Corkscrew Road, in Estero, in response to a carjacking warning issued by the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, 24-year-old Gerald Fritz Senatus, was apprehended in Lee County by Collier County deputies after a brief pursuit on foot, according to the arrest report.

Deputies apprehended Senatus during a traffic stop Wednesday just after 11 p.m. on State Road 82 and Lamm Road.

The Violent Crimes Unit assisted Collier County sheriff's deputies in the arrest, according to the affidavit.

Senatus was driving a silver sedan at 69 mph in a 45 mph construction zone, according to the report. He briefly came to a stop on State Road 82 near Edwards Grove Road after deputies turned their emergency lights on.

After deputies exited the patrol vehicle, Senatus performed a U-turn and fled.

Deputies then declared a vehicle pursuit, according to the report.

Senatus at the time was traveling beyond the 100-mph mark leading deputies to deploy Stop Sticks, according to the report.

Senatus continued to travel along State Road 82 until his sedan came to an abrupt stop near Corkscrew Road blocking a second sedan, officials said.

Senatus ignored the deputy's orders and forced his way into the driver's seat of the second sedan and continued to travel along Corkscrew Road, eventually entering Lee County limits, according to the report.

An off-duty officer with the Colier County Sheriff's Office then deployed Stop Sticks for a second time, bringing that vehicle to a stop, officials said.

As the car stopped, Senatus fled on foot.

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office apprehended Senatus in a bank parking lot and apprehended him.

As deputies searched Senatus, they found a small bag containing marijuana in his front jacket pocket, as well as in his pants' left pocket.

Senatus was also in possession of $1,065 in cash, officials said.

He faces charges of fleeing or eluding police; carjacking; kidnapping; resisting arrest without violence; and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

Bond hasn't been set yet, according to the Lee County Jail records.

Senatus is being held at the Lee County Jail until he's transferred to the Collier County Jail.

