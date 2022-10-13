Carjacking ends with police chase and unidentified ‘loud noise’ in Troy

A man was transported to an area hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries after a carjacking and police chase ended in Troy.

Illinois State Police are handling the investigation.

ISP Troopers were advised of an aggravated vehicular hijacking’s that occurred on Interstate 55 northbound heading into Illinois at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release.

After attempts to stop the suspect, troopers successfully disabled the vehicle in the 7000 block of Plummer Drive in Troy, the release stated. Police did not say how the vehicle was disabled.

Police saw the driver had a handgun and then heard a loud noise, the release stated without elaborating on what caused the noise. Attempts to reach state police for clarification have been unsuccessful.

The release said that life saving measures were administered on the driver, who was flown to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver’s identity has not been released.