Carjacking foiled when robbers can’t drive car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An apparent carjacking was foiled late Sunday night at a Fox Meadows gas station when the suspects were unable to drive the victim’s car.

It appears the suspects were after a bright orange Mustang when they ambushed the driver.

The victim said he had just purchased beer from the convenience store in the 5300 block of Knight Arnold and was attacked in the parking lot.

He said two men pistol-whipped him in the back of the head and took his wallet containing a bank card and $70, along with a 12-pack of beer.

The victim said the robbers tried to take his car but couldn’t move it. Police have not said why they were unsuccessful.

The victim said he had pain in his jaw from the head injury but refused medical treatment.

Surveillance cameras at the store, show the suspect’s four-door sedan behind the orange Mustang. A camera also captured one of the suspects inside the business.

If you recognize him or know anything about the robbery, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

