Carjacking investigations ends in crash outside Delco police station
Officials say the carjacking investigation began in Upper Darby and ended outside a Delaware County police building in Lansdowne Borough
Life's too short for worn-out pans and knives. Score big discounts on kitchen staples before this sale ends Monday.
Family sources say cocaine and fentanyl may have been found in the systems of the three men found dead at their friend's home after a Kansas City Chiefs game in early January.
With the NBA trade deadline looming and injuries piling up, these players are valuable free-agent pickups in most leagues.
One fellow fan feels 'like a wizard' when using it.
NVIDIA's RTX 4070 Ti Super and 4080 Super are bother faster than the original cards, but the 4080 Super's $200 discount makes it far more compelling.
For the last several quarters we've seen a lull in the expansion of the cloud infrastructure market, with lower growth numbers than we've been accustomed to seeing in the past. The new revenue wave began just last year, driven by the ChatGPT hype cycle, but has already pushed cloud infra revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $74 billion, up $12 billion over last year at this time and $5.6 billion over Q3, the largest quarter-over-quarter increase the cloud market has experienced, per Synergy Research. The cloud infrastructure market for the entire year grew to an eye popping $270 billion, up from $212 billion in 2022.
This week saw the most promising ceasefire initiative since November as the Israel-Hamas war prepares to enter its fourth month. Here are other major headlines from the conflict from this week.
Ceramic coating for cars can extend the life of the paint. Consider these products for giving your car's paint the care it deserves.
A settlement has been reached just two days after district attorneys from 25 California counties filed a lawsuit against Tesla over allegations the automaker repeatedly mishandled hazardous waste at its facilities throughout the state. Tesla has agreed to pay $1.3 million in civil penalties and $200,000 to reimburse the costs of the investigation, according to a press release from the Office of the District Attorney in San Francisco. Tesla is also under a detailed injunction for five years, which requires training employees and hiring a third party to conduct annual waste audits of its trash containers at 10% of its facilities.
With various ongoing lawsuits and NIL controversies, college athletics is a bit of a mess right now. How will collectives fit in moving forward?
A decision by a Delaware judge to throw out Elon Musk's $56 billion pay plan could alter the way CEO compensation is decided at companies across America.
Early data shows the 2024 Buick Envision starts at $37,295. That's up over 2023 because FWD trims have been cut, but AWD pricing is lower than in 2023.
Porsche deepens integration of Apple CarPlay with the My Porsche App thanks to a revamped Porsche app interface and further capability in the Apple Watch.
In today's edition: The PGA Tour's huge cash infusion, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, the man coaching two teams at once and more.
Chris Collins made sure to stop and shake hands with Purdue coach Matt Painter and others while being escorted off the court on Wednesday night.
Sony announced that it will share new gameplay details and "exciting news you won't wanna miss" about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth at its next event.
Our roundup of the best credit cards to build credit will help you determine which one offers you the best return while boosting your credit score.
Tesla has been sued by 25 California counties alleging the automaker has repeatedly mishandled hazardous waste at facilities throughout the state. The lawsuit was filed after months of settlement talks apparently fell apart. The complaint, filed in San Joaquin County Superior Court, states that Tesla improperly labeled and disposed of materials like "lead acid batteries and other batteries," paints, brake fluid, aerosols, antifreeze, acetone, diesel fuel and more at its production and service facilities throughout the state.