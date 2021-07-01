Carjacking, kidnapping outside Westmoreland prison nets Jeannette man up to 30 years

Jul. 1—A Jeannette man will serve up to 30 years in prison for carjacking a West Leechburg woman parked in front of the Westmoreland County Prison as her 13-month-old grandson was in the vehicle, which later crashed two miles from the lockup.

Thomas Lee Williams, 38, formerly of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty Wednesday to kidnapping, robbery, aggravated assault and other offenses in connection with the car theft that police said occurred Dec. 4, 2018, just minutes after he was released from the Hempfield lockup.

Police said Williams walked from the prison to a car parked in front of the facility. Inside the vehicle was 65-year-old Dorothy Pearlman of West Leechburg and her grandson, who was asleep in a rear car seat. Pearlman's daughter-in-law was inside the jail visiting her husband, who was an inmate.

According to police, Williams opened the car door, hit Pearlman several times in the face, back and shoulders before he removed her from the vehicle and sped off with the baby.

Police found the crashed vehicle in Youngwood.

In court Wednesday, Williams apologized for his actions.

"I would like the victim to know I am very remorseful for this situation. That wasn't the person I am, and I hope they can find it in their hearts to forgive me," Williams said.

Williams pleaded guilty to 12 charges, including one count of driving while under the influence of drugs. According to court records, police said Williams had marijuana, anxiety medication and opioids in his system when he was apprehended after police chased him through a wooded area after the car crash.

Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio imposed terms of a negotiated plea bargain in which Williams received a 9- to 18-year sentence for robbery and a consecutive sentence of 6 to 12 years for kidnapping the child. In all, Williams will serve 15 to 30 years behind bars.

"I think the sentence fits the crime," Bilik-DeFazio said.

Defense attorney Rachael Santoriella said Williams faced more than 100 years in prison had he been convicted without a plea bargain.

Williams initially rejected the proposed deal, saying he wanted the judge to craft a shorter sentence.

Williams previously pleaded guilty to drug offenses in 2016 and served 3 to 12 months at the county prison before he was paroled in early 2017.

According to court records, Williams was jailed again in December 2018 when officials sought to revoke his parole for failure to pay court costs and fines related to the 2016 drug case. Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger closed the case Dec. 4, 2019, and ordered Williams to be released after he spent about a day in jail.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .