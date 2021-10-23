Carjacking leads to fiery crash on Northwest Side, cops say

A 30-year-old man who was carjacked early Saturday morning in the Hanson Park neighborhood followed the suspects in another vehicle until crashing into several parked cars, and his carjacked Kia caught fire, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, the victim was sitting in this 2014 KIA Sportage in the 5100 block of West Montana Street when two people forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint, police said.

The carjackers fled in the victim’s vehicle towards Laramie Avenue, but the victim got into a Chrysler van to follow them. The victim struck a vehicle in traffic in the 2200 block of North Laramie, and the van along with the stolen KIA struck several parked cars before coming to a stop in the 2100 block of North Laramie Avenue, police said.

The carjackers fled on foot after the KIA caught fire. The victim and two other people inside of the van were taken to Stroger Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported, police said.

A total of eight cars were involved. No one was in custody.