Carjacking in Near North Riverfront, victim’s vehicle recovered

ST. LOUIS – A carjacking occurred in the Near North Riverfront vicinity, involving one victim and two suspects.

On November 25 at 6:05 p.m., police responded to a carjacking. The victim stated she pulled her vehicle over to the east curb of N Broadway, and one of the suspects began knocking on her passenger window and pointing at his waistband, indicating a gun.

The victim exited the vehicle, and both suspects entered her vehicle before fleeing south on N. Broadway. The victim’s vehicle was later recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

