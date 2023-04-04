Carjacking in Prices Corner ends with gunfire on I-95 near Brandywine Hundred

A carjacking in the Prices Corner Shopping Center Monday evening led to a car chase that ended in gunfire on I-95, according to Delaware State Police.

No injuries were reported, but a vehicle was struck twice, said Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell, a police spokesperson.

What led to the carjacking?

The incident began about 8:15 p.m. in the Prices Corner Shopping Center parking lot when a 29-year-old man was returning to his GMC Sierra, police said.

As the man opened the pickup's driver-side door, a gunman walked up behind him and struck him on the top of the head with a handgun. The gunman then pointed a weapon at the victim and demanded that he get in the truck, police said.

The victim was then grabbed by a second gunman and placed in the truck, according to police.

As the men began to drive the truck out of the parking lot, police said the victim jumped out of the pickup and ran into his nearby business.

The stolen GMC then fled out of the parking lot, located at 3202 Kirkwood Highway.

Car chase begins in Prices Corner

After telling business employees what had just occurred, Hatchell said one of the employees got into his personal vehicle and followed the stolen truck.

The employee followed the stolen GMC truck onto northbound I-95. But as they neared Marsh Road, Hatchell said a gunman fired two shots at the employee’s vehicle, striking it twice.

The employee then stopped following the gunmen, police said.

The truck was later found unoccupied in the area of Garland Road and Lakewood Drive, which is in the Brandywine Hundred community of Northwood.

Who was involved?

Police said the gunmen were part of a group of four men who were wearing all dark clothing, masks and were in a black Honda Accord before the carjacking. The Accord was also seen fleeing the scene after the theft.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact investigators at (302) 365-8477.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware carjacking leads to vehicle chase, gunfire on I-95: Police