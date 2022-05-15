Carjacking reported in southeast Merced. Two robbers had guns, police say

Merced police are investigating after a carjacking was reported in the southeast section of the city Friday.

The victim reported the crime happened at Westfall and Parsons avenues, south of East Childs Avenue, according to a department news release.

According to the victim, he was siting in his vehicle texting, when the two robbers pulled up in front of him in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

The robbers, who were wearing masks and gloves, were armed with handguns and exited their vehicle. They approached the victim, ordering him out of his vehicle. They also took the victim’s wallet and cell phone before driving away with his vehicle.

The suspects were last seen headed toward highway.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Officer J. Paynter at 209-388-7744 or by email at PaynterJ@cityofmerced.org.