Carjacking and shooting leaves one dead: Selma Police

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead following a shooting and a carjacking Friday night, Selma police say.

Officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. to the area of Highland and Rose Avenues where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area trauma center where investigators say he died from his injuries.

While investigating the shooting, police say they discovered an additional victim who told officers he’d been carjacked at gunpoint by suspects he did not know. Officers say the victim told them the suspects left the area in his vehicle, but he was unsure which direction they went.

Investigators say they have since found the carjacking victim’s vehicle and are processing it for evidence.

The name of the decedent has yet to be released.

Selma police are urging anyone with information in this case to please contact Detective Hughes or Sergeant Garcia at (559) 896-2525.

