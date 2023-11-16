Carjacking in South Mississippi leads to chase on I-10, Harrison County sheriff says

Harrison County sheriff’s deputies and Gulfport police arrested a man Thursday morning in connection to a carjacking and pursuit on I-10, Mississippi Coast authorities confirmed.

Regio Darrell Lavant led authorities on a chase from Hancock County to Harrison County, the Hancock County Sheriff’s office said. A press release said the pursuit ended after Lavant hit another vehicle on U.S. 49 near Orange Grove Road and tried to flee on foot.

The chase began Thursday morning after an Uber driver picked Lavant up in New Orleans for a ride to Gulfport and called 911 to report she thought he had a gun, according to the release.

Hancock County said deputies first found the vehicle on eastbound I-10 near the weigh scales. The Uber driver was on the phone outside a nearby office building when deputies arrived, the release said. Lavant was inside the driver’s red Toyota Highlander but walked out towards the driver.

The release said deputies yelled at Lavant to get on the ground but he refused and hid behind the Highlander with an “unknown object” in his hand.

He fled eastbound on I-10 in the Toyota Highlander into Harrison County, where local deputies took control of the chase.

The release said authorities arrested Lavant after he hit a car near Orange Grove.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said it would place a hold on Lavant for felonies of motor vehicle theft and eluding law enforcement. He is in the Harrison County jail.