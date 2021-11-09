Carjacking spree puts Twin Cities on edge

A Minneapolis carjacking spree in late October and early November once again has the Twin Cities on edge following last winter's surge.

What happened: Minneapolis police reported six attempted carjackings on the city's south side on Oct. 29, and then six more on Nov. 1.

Why it matters: Carjackings don't just result in people losing their vehicles. The crimes also deteriorate the sense of safety in neighborhoods.

The big picture: More than 440 carjackings had been reported to the Minneapolis Police Department so far this year, a 38% increase over the same period last year, according to the Star Tribune. That's on top of a big increase in 2020.

Carjackings also spiked in St. Paul earlier this year, but the city hasn't seen any new increases since spring, as the Strib notes.

Other cities, like New Orleans, Chicago and Oakland, have also reported massive increases in the past 18 months.

Zoom in: Axios recently obtained security video of a carjacking in South Minneapolis, outside of Ken & Norm's liquor store, on the evening of Nov. 2.

It surprised assistant store manager Nikki Dupey because it happened in a well-lit, busy parking lot on the bustling corner of 48th and Chicago.

"It was very, very bold," she told Axios.

Details: The video shows a young woman in a white sweatshirt leaving the store and approaching her white BMW at around 9:20pm.

Four men are waiting for her in a dark SUV. They get out, demand her booze, purse and keys, and take off in both vehicles.

She then returns to the store, where Dupey said she told workers what happened and that one of them had a gun.

And if you watch closely, the video shows a man walking through the middle of the carjacking attempt, talking on a cell phone.

"He saw the gun and I think it (he decided) 'I'm just gonna kind of keep my nose down and not get involved,'" Dupey said.

What they're saying: The victim reported the incident to police and the store gave them the footage. The victim didn't want to be interviewed, but told Axios that police had recovered her car.

She didn't know the condition of the vehicle.

Of note: Minneapolis police didn't respond to two messages seeking comment on whether or not there's been an arrest in this case, as well as in the other recent carjackings.

