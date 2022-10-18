Carjacking suspect arrested after high-speed chase spanning multiple counties

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved Monday in a vehicle pursuit that started in Great Falls, extended to Lewis and Clark County and ended in Simms. The incident also involved law enforcement firing on a suspect, although no one was injured in the incident.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, Great Falls Police Department Captain Jeff Newton and Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki held a news conference Monday evening to provide more information on the pursuit, which put Great Falls and other area schools on shelter-in-place status for a short time.

According to Newton, at 11:55 p.m. Sunday night Santana Ledeaux was identified as a suspect in a vandalism case in Great Falls. At just after noon on Monday, Ledeaux was reportedly involved in a disturbance behind a business on the 2400 block of 10th Avenue South.

It was alleged that during the disturbance, Ledeaux fired a handgun, possibly into the air.

Within an hour, a GFPD officer located Ledeaux in a vehicle on the 1000 block of 3rd Alley North. Newton said Ledeaux refused to stop for the officer and fled the area. GFPD terminated pursuit “because probable cause for a forcible felony had not yet been established,” Newton said.

It was reported that Ledeaux drove a white 2013 Chevrolet pickup erratically and on the wrong side of the road on 10th Avenue South. The truck had been reported as a stolen vehicle outside of Great Falls.

Eventually, Ledeaux left the city limits. Cascade County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies became involved and were then dispatched to a report of an attempted carjacking on the Ulm off-ramp with a suspect description matching Ledeaux. During that incident, Ledeaux allegedly fired a round at someone in the car.

Ledueax continued southbound on Interstate 15, Slaughter said, and deputies located his unoccupied vehicle just outside Cascade. Deputies searched the area and reportedly observed Ledeaux successfully carjack another person’s vehicle, a Honda CRV.

At that point, Slaughter said a deputy attempting to deploy stop sticks was nearly run over by Ledeaux, and two CCSO law enforcement officers fired on Ledeaux’s vehicle in an attempt to protect that deputy.

Slaughter said Ledeaux fled through Cascade and returned to I-15 heading southbound in the northbound lanes and continuing to drive recklessly at high speeds. Ledueax reportedly continued driving in oncoming lanes until he exited at Wolf Creek in Lewis and Clark County.

Ledeaux took the cut-across from I-15 to Montana Highway 200, Slaughter said, but deputies were able to block Highway 200’s southbound lanes and force Ledeaux back toward Cascade County.

About one mile west of Simms the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) was able to deploy stop sticks in front of Ledeaux’s vehicle. Ledeaux continued to travel at a high rate of speed through Simms, Slaughter said, until he struck another vehicle backing out of a driveway about a mile east of Simms. Ledeaux’s vehicle went into a ditch, and law enforcement was able to take him into custody.

Racki said Ledeaux will initially be charged with robbery, but more charges will likely be added as the investigation continues. That investigation, Slaughter said, will be conducted by the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation due to the many agencies involved.

Agencies involved in the pursuit included GFPD, CCSO, MHP, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

“I’d like to thank all of the agencies involved and reiterate the Great Falls Police Department’s commitment to ensure the safety of the public and to assist other law enforcement agencies in the pursuit of this goal,” Newton said. “The apprehension of Ledeaux was a team effort, and it was because of the professionalism and sound decision-making of law enforcement officers from these agencies that brought this incident to a conclusion without serious injury to anyone.”

Newton said if anyone has any information on Ledeaux’s behavior or believes they were nearly in a crash with Ledeaux during these events, GFPD asks that they reach out to the department via a Facebook direct message with their full name and phone number, and law enforcement will follow up.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Sheriff: Carjacking, pursuit suspect shot at by deputies