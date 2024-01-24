Carjacking suspect barricaded inside Rio Linda residence, Sacramento sheriff says

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

Sacramento County sheriff’s SWAT deputies surrounded a Rio Linda residence Wednesday after a suspect accused of stealing a car fled from law enforcement and barricaded inside a home, authorities said.

A suspect fled from deputies in Rio Linda and went into a home in the 6800 block of 18th Street, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details were immediately available.