A carjacking suspect was taken down by a police canine. For about two hours, patrol cars with lights flashing followed the suspect in a red Toyota Tacoma, until the truck got a flat tire, and he surrendered. It looked like this chase was reaching a peaceful conclusion when the suspect appeared to turn around and start to lower his arms. An ambulance was called to treat him for the dog bites, though police say the suspect did not sustain any injuries.

View comments