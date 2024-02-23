Carjacking suspect captured in Alabama

Feb. 23—A local man will be brought back to Lauderdale County from Alabama to face charges of carjacking following a series of incidents Thursday on Valley Road.

Sheriff Ward Calhoun said Metro Ambulance responded to a 911 call at approximately 7 a.m. to the 2700 block of Valley Road, where the caller claimed a man named Walter Reed had attacked a woman with a box cutter.

About nine minutes later, he said, a separate 911 caller reported his vehicle had been taken from the parking lot of a business in the 2300 block of Valley Road by a man with a box cutter.

"Deputies gathered additional information and contacted investigators for assistance," Calhoun said. "Metro Ambulance transported the victim to a local emergency room."

Around 8 a.m., a Mississippi Bureau of Investigations agent driving on Interstate 20 near the Alabama state line alerted Alabama law enforcement to a vehicle driving erratically, and an Alabama trooper made a traffic stop, Calhoun said.

"It was then determined that this was the vehicle that had been stolen less than an hour before on Valley Road," he said.

Reed, 28, was booked into Tuscaloosa County Jail where he will await extradition back to Lauderdale County to face carjacking charges, Calhoun said. The charges carry a bond of $50,000.

The assault on the woman remains under investigation.

