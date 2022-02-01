🌱 Carjacking Suspect Caught + Police Vaccination Deadline

Good morning, Philadelphia! Here's everything you need to know to get this Wednesday started off right.

Freezing fog in the morning. High: 40 Low: 36.

Philadelphia police have identified Samuel Ferraro as the carjacking suspect accused of stealing a car in Cherry Hill, NJ on Monday night. Before his arrest, Ferraro lead officers on a chase after stealing a vehicle from a Kia dealership in Cherry Hill. He took the car out to be test driven with a salesman and then pointed a gun at them and told the salesman to get out of the car. (WPVI-TV) On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphia announced that an arbitration panel decided that Philadelphia police must be vaccinated or requests exemptions by February 11th. After that date, city employees who refused the vaccine will have to double mask or wear a protective N95 mask and be tested regularly. As of January, about 80% of the city's workforce is fully vaccinated. (WHYY) Philadelphia's COVID-19 positive test percentage is at its lowest since mid-December. Data has shown over the past two weeks that 7.7% of tests have come back positive to the city. Philadelphia is averaging 581 new cases per day over that time frame. (Philadelphia Patch) Philadelphia Police are currently searching for a suspect in a Chinatown home invasion robbery. The incident happened on the 900 block of Winter Street on January 20th at about 1:30 AM. Police say that a victim was attacked and had her purse stolen. (CBS Philly)

Happy #BlackHistoryMonth! The Philadelphia Museum of Ar t will be celebrating all month long by sharing some of the amazing work in our collection by Black artists. During your next visit be sure to pick up our Black Artists Rack Card which offers a selection of work in our collection by Black artists.During your next visit be sure to pick up our Black Artists Rack Card which offers a selection of works that are currently on view in our galleries. (Instagram)

Philadelphia is set to soon join other U.S. cities in attempting an experimental economic mobility pilot that will give recipients cash payments, no strings attached. #cityofbrotherlylove" (Facebook)

A message from the Philadelphia Police Department: "Wanted: Suspect for Attempted Robbery in the 6th District [VIDEO] https://blotter.sites.phillypolice.com/2022/02/wanted-suspect-for-attempted-robbery-in-the-6th-district-video/" (Facebook)

About me: Dan Casarella is a writer, podcast producer, and small business development specialist who formerly worked in late-night television. He’s produced many talk segments, including with President Joe Biden, Kobe Bryant, and Chadwick Boseman. Dan studied Media Studies and Production at Temple University. He also enjoys running, painting, and the highs and lows of Philadelphia’s sports teams.

