Carjacking suspect critically injured during police shooting in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood

A man authorities believe was involved in stealing a vehicle was shot and critically injured as he ran from Chicago police officers in South Austin Wednesday night, according to Chicago police.

Officers were trying “to stop a stolen vehicle wanted in connection with a vehicular hijacking from a neighboring suburb,” in the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue around 10:15 p.m., according to a statement from Chicago police.

“As officers approached the vehicle,” the statement said, a man took off running down the block, “where an officer discharged his weapon,” wounding the man, whose age and city of residence were not released. Officers “immediately rendered aid” to the man, who was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

No police officers were injured.

Asked whether the man who was shot was armed, if a weapon was recovered from or near him, or if the man did anything to make officers fear for their lives, a police representative referred the Tribune to the police statement. The statement did not mention anything about the man who ran being armed, nor did it say if the man did anything to make officers feel they were in danger.

Officials said at least one other suspected carjacker drove off in the “wanted vehicle,” which later was found, unoccupied, in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street in the Loop. No information was provided about the vehicle type, what suburb it was stolen from or when, nor was a physical description of the second person who fled provided. The statement seemed to indicate the second person had not been located.

Two police officers were taken to a hospital “for observation” and had been listed in good condition, the statement said.

The police shooting is under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. As is routine, the officer or officers involved will be assigned to administrative duties for 30 days.

