Carjacking suspect in custody

Jun. 30—A man charged in Pittsburg County District Court for allegedly running over a woman while stealing her vehicle is in custody.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said authorities in New Mexico on Wednesday located and arrested 20-year-old Jaycob Sena for warrants issued in Pittsburg County last week.

County court records show Sena is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, larceny of automobile, and leaving scene of accident involving injury.

District 18 Special District Judge Brian McLaughlin approved the warrants for Sena's arrest with a bond of $500,000.

Information from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque states Sena was being held in the facility on a "out of state fugitive" hold and that he was arrested within the city limits of Albuquerque.

Morris said Sena will be extradited to Pittsburg County.

Deputies were called June 20 to the Dollar General in Canadian for a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to the sheriff, the woman who owned the vehicle started her car after loading groceries and went to return the shopping cart in the store. When the woman was returning back to her vehicle, she saw a male running towards her vehicle.

The man then jumped in the woman's vehicle and started to back up. The woman grabbed the door to try and stop the suspect from stealing her vehicle when she was run over and injured.

Morris said the woman was transported to the hospital for her injuries.

The suspect then drove the woman's vehicle west on State Highway 113 toward Indianola before being seen a short time later going east on State Highway 133 and taking the exit to go south on U.S. 69 Highway.

Investigators gained information later that Sena was the suspect and that he was staying at Arrowhead State Park and was believed to be fleeing back to his home state of New Mexico.