Carjacking suspect discards gun at Daytona apartment, 7-year-old finds it and fires it

The Orlando man charged with carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint on Monday dropped his pistol during his escape and a 7-year-old boy found it and fired it accidentally, Volusia County sheriff's investigators said.

The boy was not hurt.

Anthony Galloway

Anthony Galloway, 42, was charged Tuesday with armed carjacking, armed robbery, grand theft, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, resisting an officer without violence, burglary of an occupied dwelling with battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal mischief, and trespassing.

Galloway, who has 13 prior felony charges for stealing a car, also had warrants for his arrest in Lake County for theft, and Orange County for violation of probation stemming from charges of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, said sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant.

He was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Tuesday without bail.

Carjacking suspect standoff Barricaded carjacking suspect taken into custody in Daytona Beach

The carjacking

Sheriff's detectives said Galloway stole a car at gunpoint from a customer pumping gas at the BP gas station at 1094 Derbyshire Road near Daytona Beach at 8:23 a.m. Monday.

Galloway then fled into Daytona Beach where police located the car at an apartment complex on Brentwood Drive.

As police closed in, Galloway ran from the car and broke into an apartment at the Whispering Winds Apartments on Thomason Avenue. He banged on the door screaming "Momma" and knocked the 57-year-old woman backward as she opened the door, Gant said.

Homeowner commands dogs to attack

Realizing Galloway was a stranger, the woman set her pit bulls on him, detectives said.

"The victim commanded her two dogs (identified as pit bulls) to attack him, and they did," Gant wrote in a news release.

As Daytona Beach police officers arrived at the door of the second-floor apartment, Galloway ran into the kitchen and broke a small glass window, and jumped out, detectives said.

Galloway then hid in a warehouse office at 504 Mason Avenue where a SWAT Team forced its way in and arrested him after an hour-long standoff.

While trying to elude police, Galloway dropped his gun on a porch at the Element Apartments on Brentwood Drive where the 7-year-old boy found it around 4 p.m. The boy’s mother reported her son had accidentally fired the handgun, striking an unoccupied apartment.

At least 70 law enforcement officers converged on the warehouse to take Galloway into custody.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Alleged carjacker dropped gun, 7-year-old found it and fired it