Carjacking suspect gets stuck in mud after ramming patrol car, Washington police say

A 20-year-old man involved in a carjacking got the stolen vehicle stuck in mud after trying to evade police in a Washington park, authorities said.

The man is accused of pistol-whipping another man around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and taking his car, phone, wallet, shoes and keys, the Seattle Police Department said in a news release.

The victim reported the incident to police nearly two hours later, police said. They tracked the car to Colman Park, police said.

Once police arrived, they blocked the car. But the driver tried to ram the patrol cars, then drove across the park’s muddy grass, police said.

Police said the man crashed into the park’s bathroom and then got stuck in the mud.

An 18-year-old woman was also in the car, where a handgun was found inside. She and the driver were taken to the King County Jail, police said.

