Carjacking suspect shot dead by California State Parks at Palisades Tahoe identified

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who was fatally shot by a California State Parks officer on Friday after, authorities said, he crashed a vehicle and wielded a knife outside a hotel near Palisades Tahoe.

Vinton Miller, 29, was shot following an alleged carjacking incident about 10 a.m. in Tahoe City, according to a news release. A pursuit ensued, ending with the suspect crashing his vehicle near the Olympic Valley Inn and the Olympic Village Event Center.

The release said Miller exited the vehicle carrying a knife, which led to the officer firing. State Parks and CHP officers attempted to render medical aid, but Miller was pronounced dead.

Miller’s suspected Linkedin, which is under the name Vinton Jay Miller, says he has experience working as a line cook at Palisades Tahoe. The popular ski resort is the largest in the Lake Tahoe region.

Patrick Lacey, a spokesman with Palisades Tahoe, repeatedly declined to answer on Friday if Miller was an employee of Palisades Tahoe. Lacey did not immediately respond to an email request for comment on Saturday after Miller was identified by the Placer County Coroner’s Office.

Gloria Sandoval, a deputy director of public affairs with the California Department of Parks and Recreation, told The Sacramento Bee on Friday that the officer who shot Miller was placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

“This is all of the information that I can provide to you at this time,” Sandoval wrote in an email.

The officer’s name has not been released.