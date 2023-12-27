Carjacking suspect shot and killed by Pueblo police

A carjacking suspect was shot and killed by Pueblo police Tuesday afternoon, according to a Pueblo Police Department news release.

Officers were called to a report of a carjacking that involved a handgun near the intersection of Bonnymede and Jerry Murphy roads at approximately 2:11 p.m. and later located the vehicle on the south side of Pueblo, according to the release. Police say they pursued the stolen vehicle until the suspects crashed it into a fence between Broadway and Michigan avenues.

There were two suspects in the vehicle, according to police, both of whom fled the scene on foot following the wreck. One suspect ran from the scene going westbound through an alley, while the second suspect ran eastbound.

Police said in the release that when officers attempted to capture the suspect who fled westbound through the alley, he "produced a handgun and shots were fired."

"Officers rendered medical aid, but the suspect was declared deceased on scene," the release stated.

It is currently unclear from Pueblo PD's release whether the suspect fired the handgun, but no police officers were injured during the incident.

The second suspect, who fled eastbound through the alley, was captured "after a brief foot chase and struggle with police," according to the release.

The 10th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting, with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office acting as the lead investigative agency.

The involved officers were placed on paid administrative leave per standard protocol. The deceased suspect will be identified by the Pueblo County coroner's office after his next of kin has been notified. The coroner’s office will also determine the man's cause and manner of death.

Pueblo police are asking any witnesses or people with video of the incident to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037.

