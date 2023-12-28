Carjacking suspect shot and killed by Pueblo police identified by coroner

A 23-year-old man who was shot and killed by Pueblo police on Tuesday following an alleged carjacking has been identified by the Pueblo County coroner.

Pueblo resident Jerome Avalos was killed during the incident in the 100 block of Broadway Avenue, the coroner announced on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police said Tuesday evening in a news release that officers were called to a report of a carjacking that involved a handgun near the intersection of Bonnymede and Jerry Murphy roads at approximately 2:11 p.m. They later located the vehicle, a gray, 2017 Jeep Liberty, on the south side of Pueblo, according to the release.

Police pursued the stolen Jeep until the suspects crashed it into a fence between Broadway and Michigan avenues.

Both suspects in the vehicle fled on foot following the wreck, with Avalos running westbound through an alley and the other suspect running eastbound.

Police said in the release that when officers attempted to capture Avalos, he "produced a handgun and shots were fired."

"Officers rendered medical aid, but the suspect was declared deceased on scene," the release stated.

Pueblo Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Frank Ortega said Thursday that law enforcement is still investigating whether Avalos fired the handgun he allegedly brandished.

No police officers were injured during the incident. The second suspect, who fled eastbound through the alley, was captured "after a brief foot chase and struggle with police," according to the release.

Police have not yet publicly identified the second suspect or announced what charges they may be facing.

The 10th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting, with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office acting as the lead investigative agency.

The two officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave, per standard police protocol.

Pueblo police are asking any witnesses or people with video of the incident to contact police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037.

