Carjacking suspect struck, killed on highway trying to flee police, Louisiana cops say

A carjacking suspect was struck and killed on a highway while trying to flee police on foot, Louisiana cops said.

Officers were pursuing a stolen Chevy Equinox on Aug. 15 when it stopped at an intersection, New Orleans police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said during a news conference.

Three people jumped out of the vehicle, he said. Two ran into a neighborhood, and the third jumped a fence and ran onto Interstate 10 .

“Unfortunately, he was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound,” and he died of his injuries, Ferguson said.

The New Orleans Police Department has not released the name or age of the person who was struck.

Officers are still searching for the other two people who fled from the vehicle, Ferguson said. They are also continuing to investigate the theft of the Chevy Equinox, which was reported stolen on Aug. 1 .

Ferguson said the driver that struck the person fleeing across the highway was “visibly upset” and going through a “traumatic episode.”

The driver was not cited, he said.

Man is killed with his own knife after stealing 3 vehicles in 1 day, Oklahoma cops say

Mom clings to car as man drives off with her 1-year-old inside, Oregon deputies say

14-year-old struck and killed after man flees cops in stolen car, Texas police say