Carjacking suspects arrested after Jennings police chase

JENNINGS, Mo. — Several carjacking suspects are under arrest after a police chase today. A St. Louis County officer’s vehicle struck another car during the pursuit. No injuries have been reported.

Jennings officers noticed a grey Nissan Maxima at around 3 p.m. that was reported stolen in a carjacking earlier Friday near the intersection of Duke Drive and Chambers Road. The driver sped off when they tried to pull the vehicle over.

A St. Louis County officer involved in the police chase struck another vehicle near the intersection of Lucas and Hunt Road and Kinamore Drive. No one was injured in the accident.

The chase ended at around 3:10 p.m. after the Maxima struck a concrete barrier in the 9300 block of Scottdale Drive. Four suspects ran from the vehicle. Two of them were eventually placed under arrest and police found one gun on the suspects.

The officers did not give a description of the two other suspects. The Nissan Maxima was taken at gunpoint earlier today near Halls Ferry Road and Chambers Road. An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

