Carjacking suspects arrested after pursuit ends with crash in orchard, Gustine police say

Two women suspected of carjacking were arrested after a short pursuit with Gustine police ended with a crash in Merced County on Thursday.

Suspects Dulce Morfin and Silvia Vargas were arrested on a warrant for the alleged carjacking, which happened in Tuolumne County.

According to a Gustine police news release, Officer Gonzales and Corporal Martinez spotted the stolen Honda at 2:30 p.m. parked in the 100 block of 2nd Street in Gustine.

Police watched the car and eventually saw someone drive the vehicle away at 4:57 p.m. Thursday. Police followed the vehicle, which turned eastbound onto Highway 140 in 2nd.

Morfin, who was driving, then turned onto South Hunt Road and sped away after she noticed the officers behind her in their patrol cars.

Morfin turned westbound onto Preston Road and then made an immediate turn onto Canal School Road. She lost control of the vehicle in the area of Canal School and Bonanza roads, crashing and coming to a rest in an orchard, the release said.

The women were arrested and booked on suspicion on a range of charges including robbery, conspiracy, auto theft, assault likely to cause bodily harm and possession of stolen property.

Morfin was also booked on suspicion of driving on a suspended license. Newman police and California Highway Patrol assisted with the arrests.