Carjacking suspects drown after jumping into river to escape police, Chicago cops say

Two carjacking suspects are dead after plunging into a river to escape police in Chicago, the Illinois State Police told news outlets.

The incident started with a car chase around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, the Chicago Sun Times reported. Officers spotted a white Rolls Royce connected to a reported armed carjacking in the area, and they pursued the vehicle.

Minutes later, the vehicle stopped, police told WFLD. Five people got out of the Rolls Royce and into an Infiniti, and the chase continued until suspects crashed the second car near the Calumet River.

Police arrested three of the accused carjackers, but two jumped into the Calumet, WBBM reported.

Chicago police searched the river and found the two men, the station reported. They were taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway.

