Carjacking victim chases thieves, leading to fiery 8-vehicle crash, Chicago cops say

A carjacking early Saturday morning triggered a chaotic chase that injured several people, damaged multiple cars, and ended in flames less than a mile from where it started, Chicago police say.

According to investigators, two suspects robbed a 30-year-old man of his 2014 Kia Sportage, forcing him out of the vehicle at gunpoint and driving off, the Chicago Tribune reported. But the victim decided to give chase, got into a Chrysler van and was on their tail in moments.

Two others were in the van with the victim, WLS reported. Both vehicles sped down the block, hitting other cars as they went, until they collided with each other about two-thirds of a mile from where the alleged carjacking happened, police told the station.

The victim’s car crashed and caught fire, WBBM reported.

“When the car was burning, we heard a small explosion,” one resident, whose car was damaged, told WLS. “All of us were very scared.”

While the damage was minor for some, others like Veronica Arroyo, weren’t as lucky.

“I started to cry,” Arroyo told the outlet, explaining that her family’s Nissan Pathfinder was totaled. “It was our family’s only means of transportation. But we are OK, thank God. My children are OK and that’s all that matters.”

The carjacking suspects ran from the scene and are still at large, WBBM reported. The victim and two others with him were taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

In total, 8 vehicles were damaged, according to the Chicago Tribune.

