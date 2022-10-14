Carjacking victim dies after being dragged under SUV by murder suspect fleeing LAPD

A man wanted on suspicion of murder carjacked a person in South Los Angeles on Thursday evening and fled from police, dragging the victim under the SUV during the chase, police said.

The incident began at 5:36 p.m. as officers were surveilling the suspect, who got into a Toyota Prius with another person, according to Officer Tony Im, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Im was not able to say where the incident began.

Officers followed the suspect, described only as a man, and the driver, a woman, until they crashed in the area of Florence and Haas avenues, the spokesperson said.

The driver was taken into custody without incident, but the murder suspect fled on foot and carjacked a person in a gray SUV, Im said. The carjacking victim ended up under the SUV and was dragged as the suspect fled with police in pursuit.

The chase ended around 7:50 p.m. near Florence and Osage avenues, the spokesperson said. It wasn't immediately clear how the chase ended.

The carjacking victim died from injuries suffered while being dragged by the SUV, Im said.

Further information, including on the murder the suspect was wanted in connection with and the suspect's name, was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.