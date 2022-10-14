Carjacking victim dies after being dragged by their own vehicle during police chase

A carjacking victim died after being dragged by their own vehicle as a murder suspect attempted to flee from Los Angeles police, authorities said.

The incident took place Thursday in Inglewood, in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Detectives with LAPD’s Gang and Narcotic Division were looking for a murder suspect at around 5 p.m. in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue when they saw the suspect get into the passenger side of a vehicle that sped away.

After the suspect’s car got involved in a traffic collision, police say the suspect jumped out of the car and carjacked another vehicle, described by local television station KABC was a white SUV.

“The murder suspect drove away … dragging the carjacking victim,” who died, the LAPD said.

The suspect later flipped over the carjacked vehicle but refused to get out of the SUV, which led to a standoff with police.

“SWAT and K9 [teams] were on scene and negotiated with the murder suspect to exit the vehicle for two hours,” according to LAPD. “The murder suspect was ultimately taken into custody without incident.”

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.