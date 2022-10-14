Carjacking victim dragged by vehicle during police chase of murder suspect dead

A carjacking victim died Thursday evening during a wild police pursuit in Inglewood, Calif. after they were dragged from the back of their vehicle, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident, which began at around 5 p.m.

An incident report said detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department's Gang and Narcotic Division were "conducting surveillance" on a murder suspect when they saw him get into a vehicle and drive away.

When they tried to perform a traffic stop, the suspect failed to pull over, prompting the pursuit. It lasted for a short time until the suspect crashed, got out of the vehicle and carjacked another one.

The suspect then took off in that vehicle, dragging the victim behind as he fled. The chase ended when the suspect collided with a LAPD patrol vehicle and rolled onto its side.

Even after the crash, the suspect refused to surrender, barricading himself in the vehicle until finally being taken into custody at around 7:55 p.m, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Police reported that the man is a suspect in a murder, but wouldn't provide further details.

/ Credit: Citizenapp

Video posted to social media show the car resting on it's side surrounding by law enforcement vehicles.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials said two people were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries. It wasn't clear what role they played in the incident.

Markets rally despite inflation report

Parkland families stunned by jury's recommendation of life in prison for gunman

Elaine Chao tells Jan. 6 committee why she resigned from the Trump administration