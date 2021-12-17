Carjacking victim escapes harm on Lebanon interstate

Dec. 17—A motorist escaped harm Thursday when a Florida teen hijacked his truck on Interstate 65 north of Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Wesley Garst said.

Rolph Souffant, 19, Kissimmee, Fla., stole a vehicle in the Lafayette area and headed south into Boone County, where it broke down and he abandoned it near a construction area north of Lebanon, Garst said.

Tippecanoe County authorities had notified Boone County law enforcement that the stolen truck was headed their way just before 11:45 a.m.

Souffant left the stolen vehicle and barged into the truck of a man nearby, according to reports. He then drove the truck into a ditch, where it became mired, Garst said. Souffant dodged police by running between trucks, and through the construction area but eventually wore down and was arrested, according to dispatch records.

The truck driver left his vehicle before Souffant became stuck in the ditch and was unharmed, Garst said. The victim's name and residence were not immediately available Friday.

Souffant admitted to having ingested a large quantity of medications and was taken to a hospital for treatment before being admitted into the Boone County Jail, Garst said.

He faces preliminary charges in Boone County of theft, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication, reckless driving, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Tippecanoe County authorities may seek auto theft charges there, Garst said.

There were no reports of weapons involved in the apparent carjacking.

Lebanon and Thorntown police departments aided sheriff's deputies.

"It's great that we can all come together on these calls and have a successful outcome and everyone goes home safe with their families, especially this time of year," Garst said.