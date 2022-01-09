Carl Bernstein: "Chasing History"
He was half of the Washington Post team of reporters who broke the Watergate scandal. But Carl Bernstein's career began as a teenager at the Washington Star, what he has called the best education in journalism. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Bernstein about his new memoir, "Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom," and about how a cub reporter who chased history ended up making it.