Carl Brizzi, former Marion County prosecutor and Republican congressional candidate, dies

Carl Brizzi, a larger-than-life former Marion County prosecutor who vigorously went after violent criminals and seemed to magnetize allegation after allegation of professional misconduct, has died.

"With great sadness, our law firm confirms the passing of our friend and colleague Carl Brizzi, 53, who suffered a stroke this evening," reads a Facebook post from the law firm Lewis And Wilkins LLP. "Our thoughts are with his wife and children."

Brizzi was once a rising-star Republican who served as Marion County prosecutor from 2003 to 2010. He eyed running for mayor of Indianapolis. In 2020, he unsuccessfully ran for Congress to represent Indiana's 5th district, promising to aid former President Donald Trump's crusade against China's human rights record and trade practices.

Brizzi claimed during his congressional bid that under his direction the Marion County prosecutor's office had some of the highest violent offender conviction rates in the U.S.

He also said his office upped the collection of outstanding child support by more than 45 percent. That led to "the distribution of more than 100 million dollars annually to deserving children," according to the biography published at his congressional campaign website.

Republican state lawmaker and former Marion County Republican Party chairman Mike Murphy said Brizzi, a New York native, was a diligent and effective prosecutor who worked with legislators to help influence criminal law.

Murphy said he and Brizzi shaped legislation that gave law enforcement the power to bring charges against anyone who killed a fetus in the process of committing a felony, and outside the context of a legal abortion. It was inspired by a pregnant woman who survived a shooting but whose unborn child died.

"He was the front man in a lot of ways for the Republican Party," Murphy said. "When he talked, the reporters showed up."

Brizzi was media-savvy. He was a regular commentator on legal affairs for news organizations and had his own radio show on WIBC, called "Crime Beat with Carl Brizzi."

"On the personal side, he was gregarious, he was funny, he was personable, he had charisma," Murphy said.

He also had a fall from grace.

Later in his career Brizzi amassed detractors and serious claims of misconduct.

"The sad reality of Carl is that he has robbed himself of his own glory," longtime defense attorney Robert Hammerle told IndyStar when Brizzi left the prosecutor's office in 2010. "He (made) critical missteps that were easily avoided."

In 2016 the Indiana Supreme Court claimed that while he was the county prosecutor he influenced a lenient sentence for a client of one of Brizzi's friends and business partners. The claims were substantiated and the following year his law license was suspended for 30 days.

Two of his high-profile clients — disgraced Indiana Secretary of State Charlie White and a Hancock County coroner who showed up to work intoxicated — sued him, alleging malpractice.

His office OK'd a deal that allowed early release to a convicted murderer whose father gave more than $30,000 to Brizzi and his former chief deputy, David Wyser, in campaign donations. Wyser later admitted to accepting $2,500 in bribes and was sentenced for a federal bribery charge in 2013.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, who was U.S. attorney at the time, said there wasn't enough evidence to bring a similar charge against Brizzi.

Brizzi also found himself under the public microscope after his close friend and business partner Tim Durham was investigated for crimes related to a Ponzi scheme that caused more than $220 million in losses to thousands of people, many of whom were living on modest incomes or elderly.

Durham had donated $160,000 to Brizzi's re-election campaign for Marion County prosecutor in 2006. But as federal investigators began to swarm in 2009, Brizzi distanced himself from Durham's business dealings.

Brizzi acknowledged he had previously accepted an invitation to serve as the director of Fair Financial, Durham's company that would later be placed at the center of the Ponzi scheme. But that service lasted less than a month, he said.

Durham was later convicted of 10 wire fraud charges, though two were eventually overturned. Brizzi was never indicted in relation to Durham's crimes.

Murphy wouldn't comment on the claims about his professional errors. But he said he thought Brizzi was a positive force in the criminal justice system while at the helm of the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

"I wish he was still the prosecutor," Murphy said.

