Carl Icahn Has 4% Stake in International Flavors, CNBC Reports; Shares Rise

Jonathan Roeder
·1 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Carl Icahn owns a 4% stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., CNBC reported on its website, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

International Flavors shares rose 3% to $143.61 at 1:04 p.m. in New York trading. The stock has advanced about 20% in the last 12 months.

A representative for Icahn didn’t return a request for comment. Michael DeVeau, a spokesman for IFF, said he could not comment on the news of Icahn’s investment.

“IFF maintains an open dialogue with all of its shareholders and we welcome constructive input on ways to create value. We look forward to regularly communicating with shareholders about our business and prospects,” he said in an emailed statement.

Separately, IFF on Thursday named former Merck & Co. executive Frank Clyburn to succeed Andreas Fibig as chief executive officer effective Feb. 14. The developer of flavors and scents for food and household products is separating the chairman and CEO roles. It named Dale Morrison as non-executive chairman.

(Updates to include company responses.)

