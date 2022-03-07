Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) disclosed in a regulatory filing this week that two of its board members designated by Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) stepped down from the board in connection with Icahns exit from its entire position in the company.





Guru reports closure of his firms position in Occidental

Icahn disclosed in a Schedule 13D filing that his firm owned 18,058,879 shares of the Houston-based energy giant as of March 1, down 59.87% from the September 2021 quarter holding. The guru said on Sunday in a letter to Occidentals board that his firm has sold the remainder of the stake.

Carl Icahn Dumps Occidental Petroleum Stake

The activist guru invested in 33,244,429 shares of Occidental in July 2019, denouncing in a letter to the board of directors the companys superior offer proposal to acquire Anadarko Petroleum. Based on GuruFocus estimates, Icahns estimated loss on the stock is approximately 5.03%.

Company reports that two directors are stepping down, shares fall

Occidental reported that Andrew Langham and Gary Hu, directors designated by Icahn as part of the companys agreement, stepped down from the board in connection with Icahns closure of the position.

Shares of Occidental traded at an intraday low of $54.46, down approximately 3% from the previous close of $56.44. Despite this, the stock is significantly overvalued based on Mondays price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.35.

GuruFocus ranks the companys profitability 7 out of 10 on the back of a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and profit margins and three-year revenue growth rates outperforming more than 70% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Occidental include Dodge & Cox and David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)'s Appaloosa LP.

