Carl Icahn Names Former GE Executive as New Icahn Enterprises CEO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GuruFocus.com
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- By Sydnee Gatewood

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) revealed that former General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) executive Aris Kekedjian was chosen to take charge of his namesake investment firm, Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP).


As a result of its relocation from New York to Florida, CEO Keith Cozza and Chief Financial Officer SungHwan Cho are departing the firm in the coming months. A new CFO will also be chosen in the future.

Kekedjian, who was the chief investment officer at GE until 2019, started his new role on Monday according to the Wall Street Journal. During his three-decade career with GE, he gained extensive experience in building and operating international platforms across Europe and the Middle East and had a hand in several major mergers and acquisitions. These included the $30 billion merger of GE Oil & Gas and Baker Hughes, the $15 billion merger of GE Transportation with Wabtec, the breakup of GE Capital and the spinoff and initial public offering of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

In a statement, Icahn, who is a renowned activist investor and the chairman of Icahn Enterprises' board, welcomed Kekedjian to the firm.

"His vast global experience and proven track record will complement our already strong team," hesaid. "I'd also like to thank Keith and Sung for their significant contributions to the incredible success enjoyed by Icahn Enterprises and our unitholders during their long tenure. I don't believe we could have had the success we did without Keith and Sung. I wish them both good luck in their future endeavors."

Kekedjian also expressed his eagerness for joining the firm, which has an "incredible reputation, achievements and performance history" that "speak for themselves."

"I am humbled to be joining such a storied franchise and look forward to helping to further the mission of delivering superior returns," he said.

The firm, which manages a $20.06 billion equity portfolio, is largely invested in the industrials sector with a 61.96% weight. Energy and consumer defensive stocks have much lower representations at 18.69% and 9.54%.

Carl Icahn Names Former GE Executive as New Icahn Enterprises CEO
Carl Icahn Names Former GE Executive as New Icahn Enterprises CEO

As of the end of fourth-quarter 2020, Icahn's five largest holdings were Icahn Enterprises, Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY), CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) and Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG).

For the first quarter, the firm also announced it is expecting an estimated $800 million increase in its indicative net asset value, which was driven by a boost in the investment segment.

"At the beginning of the year, we significantly reduced our short positions in index funds and the market in general. However, we have kept 'short hedge positions' in place on companies operating in the same industries as the companies comprising our larger activist positions," Icahn said. "We continue to believe that the activist model that has produced exceptional returns for us over the past 45 years now offers even greater opportunities than it did in the past."

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren's Nicholaus Iamaleava brings toughness to quarterback play

    Warren High quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava is off to a sensational start in his sophomore season. He credits his Samoan heritage.

  • Senators beat Montreal 6-3, snap Habs' 3-game win streak

    Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Artem Anisimov had three assists as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Saturday night. Anton Forsberg finished with 35 saves for Ottawa. Montreal entered the game riding a three-game win streak sandwiched around a nine-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.

  • Barkov, Driedger lead Panthers to 3-0 win over Blue Jackets

    Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist, Chris Driedger posted his third career shutout, and the surging Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 on Sunday. Frank Vatrano and Gustav Forsling also scored, and MacKenzie Weegar had two assists as the Panthers won their sixth straight and moved into sole possession of first place in the Central Division. Driedger, who has earned wins in four of his last five appearances, stopped all 32 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season.

  • Texas Rangers’ minor leaguers, with one exception, get their spring training underway

    The prospects who were in MLB camp have been playing in a co-op league with other Arizona prospects. Bayron Lora, though, is absent.

  • Taiwan train crash: Lorry boss offers 'deep remorse'

    At least 50 people died in Friday's crash, which was caused by a vehicle slipping onto the tracks.

  • Dad shot in front of daughter during family outing at Dave and Buster’s, Texas cops say

    Police are investigating.

  • Manchin Comes Out against Biden Infrastructure Bill

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) said he would oppose raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, a key component of the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill, in a radio interview with West Virginia’s Metro News. “As the bill exists today, it needs to be changed,” Manchin told host Hoppy Kercheval. The senator added that he could support raising the corporate tax rate to 25 percent, but not to 28 percent as envisioned in the bill, because it would hurt the country’s market competitiveness. “It’s more than just me, Hoppy,” Manchin said. “There’s six or seven other Democrats who feel very strongly about this. We have to be competitive, and we’re not going to throw caution to the wind.” Manchin emphasized that the bill would not move forward without his support. With 50 Senate seats and the vice presidency, Democrats need the support of all their senators in order to pass legislation. “If I don’t vote to get on it, it’s not going anywhere,” Manchin said. Several House Democrats, including Representatives Tom Suozzi of New York and Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, told Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter last week that they could not sign the infrastructure bill unless it removes caps on the state- and local-tax deduction. The SALT deduction was capped at $10,000 in the Trump administration’s 2017 tax bill. However, other Democrats in the group told Punchbowl News on Monday that they may be unable to avoid voting for the package.

  • One bar opening caused an outbreak of 46 COVID-19 infections and a school closure affecting 650 kids

    One person who attended a bar opening in Illinois tested positive for COVID-19 the day before the event, the CDC reports. Four had symptoms that day.

  • Scoring difficulties reaching new levels: Takeaways from Lakers' loss to Clippers

    The Lakers are struggling when it comes to scoring points and getting to the century mark. Here's what we learned from their loss to the Clippers.

  • Southwest pilot accused of indecent exposure during flight

    Federal authorities have charged a former Southwest Airlines pilot with indecent exposure for an incident they say occurred during a flight last August. Michael Haak was the pilot in command of the plane during a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida, according to a one-page filing in federal district court in Maryland. A Southwest spokeswoman said Haak left the airline before the company was aware of the incident.

  • Joe Manchin gives Biden's infrastructure proposal a thumbs down

    The country's most powerful senator has spoken. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), a moderate Democrat who more or less serves as the 50-50 upper chamber's swing vote these days, gave President Biden's infrastructure proposal — as it's currently written — a thumbs down on Monday. In a radio interview with West Virginia's MetroNews, Manchin said raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, as envisioned in the plan, is just too high, though he did say he could get behind a hike to 25 percent. The senator claimed he wasn't alone, either. "There's six or seven other Democrats who feel very strongly about this," he said. "We have to be competitive, and we're not going to throw caution to the wind." It appears the White House is preparing to eventually push the bill through without Republican support, but they will need Manchin on board no matter what, so his stance is crucial. Still, the latest development wasn't unexpected. It's likely Biden's proposal will go through numerous changes over the next several months, and by the time it's actually up for a vote on the Senate floor, it should look significantly different. Manchin, it seems, is just kicking off the negotiations. More stories from theweek.comWhy would Matt Gaetz resign?The female price of male pleasureThe GOP's cultural impotence

  • A "remarkable move": Minneapolis police chief expected to testify against Derek Chauvin

    Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to take the stand as soon as today, as testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial continues for a second week.Why it matters: The city's top cop will tell jurors that Chauvin's "conduct was not consistent" with MPD training and policies, per special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell's opening statement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"He will not mince any words. He’s very clear. He will be very decisive, that this was excessive force."Flashback: Arradondo, who fired all four officers involved in George Floyd's killing last summer, previously characterized Chauvin's actions as "murder.""Mr. George Floyd’s tragic death was not due to a lack of training — the training was there. This was murder — it wasn’t a lack of training."Between the lines: It's rare for a chief to testify against an officer, The Guardian notes. One expert called the decision "a pretty remarkable move." Of note: Arradondo also testified in the 2019 trial of former officer Mohamed Noor. He was assistant chief when Noor fatally shot 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk in South Minneapolis. The timing: Judge Peter Cahill told the court pool reporter that Arradondo will probably testify today, but that could change.An MPD spokesman told us that the chief is on standby given the "fluctuating cadence of the trial." This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fauci hits back at rightwing criticism and says attacks on him 'bizarre'

    Scientist forced to defend himself from attacks by Trump allies and says ‘I can’t be bothered with getting distracted’ Anthony Fauci, pictured here with Debora Birx, said he had become a scapegoat for rightwing figures. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Anthony Fauci has described attacks on him from Republicans as “bizarre”, after a barrage of criticism from senior GOP figures. The infectious disease expert who has led the US effort against Covid-19 was forced to defend himself after a former Trump official called him “the father of the actual virus” and the senator Lindsey Graham followed other Republicans in urging Fauci – Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and the head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to travel to the US-Mexico border. Speaking to Fox News, Fauci said he had become a scapegoat for rightwing figures. “I’ve been a symbol to them of what they don’t like about anything that has to do with things that are contrary to them, anything outside of their own realm,” he said. In a flurry of tweets on Friday, Graham, from South Carolina, told Fauci: “You need to go to the southern border and witness in person the biggest super-spreader event in the nation.” Graham was referring to thousands of migrants being held in overcrowded conditions. The administration has said asylum seekers are tested for coronavirus on arrival in the US. It was unclear what Graham thought a Fauci visit would achieve. “It’s a little bit bizarre, I would say,” Fauci said. “I mean … Lindsey Graham, who I like, he’s … you know, he’s a good person, I’ve dealt with him very, very well over the years, you know, equating me with things that have to do at the border? I mean, I have nothing to do with the border. “Having me down at the border, that’s really not what I do.” Fauci, 80, has served seven presidents since 1984, leading the fight against Aids and HIV before emerging as the trusted public face of attempts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday Peter Navarro, who served in various roles under Donald Trump, launched a bizarre rant during an interview with Fox News. Asked about Fauci’s comment that his pursuit of a vaccine was “the best decision [I] ever made”, Navarro said: “Fauci is a sociopath and a liar. He had nothing to do with the vaccine. The father of the vaccine is Donald J Trump. “What is Fauci the father of? Fauci is the father of the actual virus.” Fauci responded, asking: “How bizarre is that? Think about it for a second. Isn’t that a little weird? I mean, come on.” Last week Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, accused Fauci of remaining silent over conditions at the border. An Alabama congressman also urged Fauci to get involved. In February Marco Rubio, a senator from Florida, criticized Fauci, saying his job “is not to mislead or scare” the American public. Fauci demurred when asked to respond. “I am so busy trying to do some important things to preserve the health and the safety of the American people that I can’t be bothered with getting distracted with these people that are doing these ad hominems,” he said.

  • Putin signs law allowing him to stay in power for another 15 years after ruling over Russia for 2 decades

    With two more terms as president, Putin would surpass Joseph Stalin as the longest-reigning leader in Russia since Peter the Great.

  • Bill Gates is the biggest private owner of farmland in the United States. Why?

    Gates has been buying land like it’s going out of style. He now owns more farmland than my entire Native American nation ‘Land is power, land is wealth, and, more importantly, land is about race and class. The relationship to land – who owns it, who works it, and who cares for it – reflects obscene levels of inequality and legacies of colonialism and white supremacy.’ Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters Bill Gates has never been a farmer. So why did the Land Report dub him “Farmer Bill” this year? The third richest man on the planet doesn’t have a green thumb. Nor does he put in the back-breaking labor humble people do to grow our food and who get for far less praise for it. That kind of hard work isn’t what made him rich. Gates’ achievement, according to the report, is that he’s largest private owner of farmland in the US. A 2018 purchase of 14,500 acres of prime eastern Washington farmland – which is traditional Yakima territory – for $171m helped him get that title. In total, Gates owns approximately 242,000 acres of farmland with assets totaling more than $690m. To put that into perspective, that’s nearly the size of Hong Kong and twice the acreage of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe, where I’m an enrolled member. A white man owns more farmland than my entire Native nation! The United States is defined by the excesses of its ruling class. But why do a handful of people own so much land? Land is power, land is wealth, and, more importantly, land is about race and class. The relationship to land – who owns it, who works it and who cares for it – reflects obscene levels of inequality and legacies of colonialism and white supremacy in the United States, and also the world. Wealth accumulation always goes hand-in-hand with exploitation and dispossession. In this country, enslaved Black labor first built US wealth atop stolen Native land. The 1862 Homestead Act opened up 270m acres of Indigenous territory – which amounts to 10% of US land – for white settlement. Black, Mexican, Asian, and Native people, of course, were categorically excluded from the benefits of a federal program that subsidized and protected generations of white wealth. The billionaire media mogul Ted Turner epitomizes such disparities. He owns 2m acres and has the world’s largest privately owned buffalo herd. Those animals, which are sacred to my people and were nearly hunted to extinction by settlers, are preserved today on nearly 200,000 acres of Turner’s ranchland within the boundaries of the 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty territory in the western half of what is now the state of South Dakota, land that was once guaranteed by the US government to be a “permanent home” for Lakota people. The gun and the whip may not accompany land acquisitions this time around. But billionaire class assertions that they are philosopher kings and climate-conscious investors who know better than the original caretakers are little more than ruses for what amounts to a 21st century land grab – with big payouts in a for-profit economy seeking “green” solutions. Our era is dominated by the ultra-rich, the climate crisis and a burgeoning green capitalism. And Bill Gates’ new book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster positions himself as a thought leader in how to stop putting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and how to fund what he has called elsewhere a “global green revolution” to help poor farmers mitigate climate change. What expertise in climate science or agriculture Gates possesses beyond being filthy rich is anyone’s guess. When pressed during a book discussion on Reddit about why he’s gobbling up so much farmland, Gates claimed, “It is not connected to climate [change].” The decision, he said, came from his “investment group.” Cascade Investment, the firm making these acquisitions, is controlled by Gates. And the firm said it’s “very supportive of sustainable farming”. It also is a shareholder in the plant-based protein companies Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods as well as the farming equipment manufacturer John Deere. His firm’s largest farmland acquisition happened in 2017, when it acquired 61 farming properties from a Canadian investment firm to the tune of $500m. Arable land is not just profitable. There’s a more cynical calculation. Investment firms are making the argument farmlands will meet “carbon-neutral” targets for sustainable investment portfolios while anticipating an increase of agricultural productivity and revenue. And while Bill Gates frets about eating cheeseburgers in his book – for the amount of greenhouse gases the meat industry produces largely for the consumption of rich countries – his massive carbon footprint has little to do with his personal diet and is not forgivable by simply buying more land to sequester more carbon. The world’s richest 1% emit double the carbon of the poorest 50%, an 2020 Oxfam study found. According to Forbes, the world’s billionaires saw their wealth swell by $1.9tn in 2020, while more than 22 million US workers (mostly women) lost their jobs. Like wealth, land ownership is becoming concentrated into fewer and fewer hands, resulting in a greater push for monocultures and more intensive industrial farming techniques to generate greater returns. One per cent of the world’s farms control 70% of the world’s farmlands, one report found. The biggest shift in recent years from small to big farms was in the US. The land we all live on should not be the sole property of a few The principal danger of private farmland owners like Bill Gates is not their professed support of sustainable agriculture often found in philanthropic work – it’s the monopolistic role they play in determining our food systems and land use patterns. Small farmers and Indigenous people are more cautious with the use of land. For Indigenous caretakers, land use isn’t premised on a return of investments; it’s about maintaining the land for the next generation, meeting the needs of the present, and a respect for the diversity of life. That’s why lands still managed by Indigenous peoples worldwide protect and sustain 80% of the world’s biodiversity, practices anathema to industrial agriculture. The average person has nothing in common with mega-landowners like Bill Gates or Ted Turner. The land we all live on should not be the sole property of a few. The extensive tax avoidance by these titans of industry will always far exceed their supposed charitable donations to the public. The “billionaire knows best” mentality detracts from the deep-seated realities of colonialism and white supremacy, and it ignores those who actually know best how to use and live with the land. These billionaires have nothing to offer us in terms of saving the planet – unless it’s our land back. Nick Estes is a citizen of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe. He is an assistant professor in the American studies department at the University of New Mexico. In 2014, he co-founded The Red Nation, an Indigenous resistance organization. He is the author of the book Our History Is the Future: Standing Rock Versus the Dakota Access Pipeline, and the Long Tradition of Indigenous Resistance (Verso, 2019)

  • Action Bronson lost 130 pounds with strict diet and exercise because he felt his weight 'wasn't a good message'

    After years of indulgent eating on the show "F---, That's Delicious," the host Action Bronson decided to work out and eat healthy during the pandemic.

  • A new trailer for Disney Plus' 'Loki' shows the God of Mischief paying the price for messing with time

    The new Marvel series on Disney Plus, starring the fan-favorite villain Loki, will release on June 11. It stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson.

  • Mitch McConnell says big companies like MLB 'must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex' when it comes to voting laws

    "Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box," McConnell said.

  • Supreme Court dismisses case over Trump and Twitter critics

    The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case over former President Donald Trump's efforts to block critics from his personal Twitter account. The court said there was nothing left to the case after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and ended his presidential term in January. Twitter banned Trump two days after the deadly attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6.

  • How 'The Walking Dead' reexamined a notorious villain to set up its epic final season

    Showrunner Angela Kang explains how the conclusion of the zombie apocalypse drama's penultimate season, 'Here's Negan,' sets up the series' final arc.