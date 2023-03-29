Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ

(Reuters) - Carl Icahn wants former Illumina CEO Jay Flatley back at the U.S. life sciences firm, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, as the activist investor intensifies his proxy fight that was launched earlier this month.

In an interview with the WSJ, Icahn signaled that Illumina "should bring Flatley back as CEO immediately". The billionaire did not disclose if he was in touch with Flatley, according to the report.

Icahn, who owns 1.4% of Illumina, is pushing for Illumina to unwind its buyout of cancer detection test maker Grail and is seeking three board seats after weeks of private discussions failed to yield results.

Icahn and Illumina did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Icahn's campaign at Illumina could become the year's most high-profile proxy contest after Nelson Peltz ended his quest for a seat at Disney and Daniel Loeb reached an agreement with Bath & Body Works.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)