Carl’s Jr. employees forced to hide in freezer during armed robbery, Paso Robles police say

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Paso Robles Carl’s Jr. at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

Around 6:44 a.m., a man allegedly showed two employees at the fast food restaurant on Black Oak Drive a black, semi-automatic style handgun and escorted them into the walk-in freezer, according to a news release from the Paso Robles Police Department.

The suspect told the employees to stay in the freezer for 10 minutes, the release said. After following instructions, the employees called 911 and police were informed of the reported robbery, according to the release.

The unknown suspect was described as a man of medium build, about 5-foot-7, the release said. He was wearing a gray sweater, black pants, black face mask and a blue backpack.

The man took an unknown amount of cash and coins, according to the release.

The Paso Robles Police Department requests anyone with information about the ongoing investigation call police at 805-237-6464. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.