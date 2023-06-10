Carl Junction man arrested after another shot with BB gun

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Jun. 9—A Carl Junction man was arrested Thursday after authorities say he used a BB gun to shoot an employee of a moving company who was trying to repossess two sheds on his property.

Jasper County sheriff's deputies responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Joplin Street in Carl Junction and found several people, with one man bleeding from his face.

The sheriff's office said in a news release Friday that the homeowner had been arguing with moving company employees who showed up at his address to repossess two sheds. The homeowner purportedly retrieved a BB gun from inside his home, and came back out and shot one of the workers in the face.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries deemed nonthreatening, according to the sheriff's office. The property owner was arrested, with charges for felony assault and unlawful use of a weapon being sought through the prosecutor's office.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.