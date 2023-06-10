Carl Junction man arrested after another shot with BB gun

Jun. 9—A Carl Junction man was arrested Thursday after authorities say he used a BB gun to shoot an employee of a moving company who was trying to repossess two sheds on his property.

Jasper County sheriff's deputies responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Joplin Street in Carl Junction and found several people, with one man bleeding from his face.

The sheriff's office said in a news release Friday that the homeowner had been arguing with moving company employees who showed up at his address to repossess two sheds. The homeowner purportedly retrieved a BB gun from inside his home, and came back out and shot one of the workers in the face.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries deemed nonthreatening, according to the sheriff's office. The property owner was arrested, with charges for felony assault and unlawful use of a weapon being sought through the prosecutor's office.

